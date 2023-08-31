posted by AJOT | Aug 31 2023 at 12:56 PM | Maritime | Liner Shipping

In accordance with the Dubai Maritime Authority Administrative Decision (Number 2 of 2023) MSC as of November 1, 2023 (cargo arrival date) will no longer collect Destination Terminal Handling Charge (DTHC) from clients in the port of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates for all container types.

DP World (DPW) in Dubai will collect directly from Importers and Exporters or nominated clearing the following charges:

• Terminal Handling Charge for Import Full containers (including hazardous surcharge and use of special equipment if applicable)

• Terminal Handling Charge for Export Full containers (including hazardous surcharge and use of special equipment if applicable)

• Shifting Charge for Empty containers shifting to CFS, GC or any other location within Port Premises for Export stuffing

• Empty / Export Delivery TLUC (Truck Loading Unloading Charge)

New tariffs invoiced by DPW for dry units will be:

THC announced – AED 700/20’DV & AED 1100/40DV/HC.

Hazardous containers (50% above THC)

In addition, as from 1st November 2023, all Delivery Orders will be digital and issued via the Dubai Trade Platform.

The Shipping Agents will be only able to Invoice the Sea freight container charges and the Port operator will be billing the THC & TLUC (Truck loading & unloading charges) to the relevant users.

This will be applicable for all shipments from USA ports & Puerto Rico to JEBEL ALI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES